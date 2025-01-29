Fantasy Hockey
Philipp Kurashev headshot

Philipp Kurashev News: Picks up helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 29, 2025

Kurashev notched an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Lightning.

Kurashev has three points over his last four games while going plus-3 in that span. The 25-year-old is still stuck in a bottom-six role, so his chances are slim to keep up the pace on offense. The winger has four goals, four helpers, 40 shots on net and a minus-25 rating over 35 appearances. He'll likely still have to compete with players like Colton Dach, Landon Slaggert and Lukas Reichel to stay out of the press box.

Philipp Kurashev
Chicago Blackhawks

