Philipp Kurashev News: Picks up helper

Kurashev notched an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Lightning.

Kurashev has three points over his last four games while going plus-3 in that span. The 25-year-old is still stuck in a bottom-six role, so his chances are slim to keep up the pace on offense. The winger has four goals, four helpers, 40 shots on net and a minus-25 rating over 35 appearances. He'll likely still have to compete with players like Colton Dach, Landon Slaggert and Lukas Reichel to stay out of the press box.