Philipp Kurashev News: Records two assists Sunday

Kurashev recorded two assists, one shot on goal and a plus-1 rating in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Flyers.

Kurashev stepped onto the ice for the first time since March 7, and he did it in style by recording his first multi-assist game of the season. That said, the 25-year-old forward, who sees most of his time on ice as a bottom-six forward, has notched only 12 points (six goals, six assists) in his 44 appearances this season. Thus, he can't be trusted to deliver consistent scoring figures in most fantasy formats.