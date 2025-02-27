Philipp Kurashev News: Scores again in loss

Kurashev scored a goal in Thursday's 7-5 loss to the Golden Knights.

This was Kurashev's second goal in the last three games. The 25-year-old forward also saw 12:42 of ice time Thursday, picking up a little extra usage after Nick Foligno (undisclosed) left the game injured. Kurashev could be in for a larger role if Foligno misses time, though the Blackhawks could rearrange their forward trios in any number of ways to cover an absence. For the season, Kurashev has 10 points, 48 shots on net and a minus-29 rating through 42 appearances, and he has mostly featured in a bottom-six role.