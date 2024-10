Kurashev notched a power-play goal in Monday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

Kurashev scored his first power-play goal of the season and recorded a season-high four shots in this win. However, he's netted twice across nine appearances while averaging roughly 1.5 shots per game. The 25-year-old winger has failed to deliver a lot of fantasy production over the first few weeks of the season, which should be disappointing given his top-six role.