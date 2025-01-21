Philipp Kurashev News: Two points Monday
Kurashev had a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.
Kurashev returned to the lineup after not playing in any of the team's previous four games, and he's been limited to just four appearances since the Christmas break. While he stood out with this performance Monday, fantasy managers would be wise to look at other options for more consistent, sustained production.
