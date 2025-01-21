Fantasy Hockey
Philipp Kurashev headshot

Philipp Kurashev News: Two points Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 21, 2025

Kurashev had a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

Kurashev returned to the lineup after not playing in any of the team's previous four games, and he's been limited to just four appearances since the Christmas break. While he stood out with this performance Monday, fantasy managers would be wise to look at other options for more consistent, sustained production.

Philipp Kurashev
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
