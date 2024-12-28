Philippe Myers News: Grabs helper in win

Myers posted an assist and four hits in Friday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings.

Myers has played in eight of 13 games in December, and he's often been in a top-four role on paper when he suits up. The 27-year-old has two helpers this month, accounting for all of his offense through nine appearances this season. He's added 11 shots on net, 26 hits, eight blocked shots and a plus-1 rating. Myers will need to show more offense over a longer stretch of time before he can be considered in most fantasy formats.