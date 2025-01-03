Philippe Myers News: Inks two-year extension
Myers agreed to terms on a two-year, $1.7 million contract extension with Toronto on Friday.
Myers has been in and out of the Leafs' lineup all season, in part due to a long-term injury, limiting him to just 11 appearances. Still, it seems the club has seen enough to warrant an extension for the 27-year-old defenseman, who was signed to a one-year deal only six months ago.
