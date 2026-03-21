Philippe Myers News: Stuck in slump
Myers is in a 17-game point drought and has been scratched 16 times in that span, including Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.
Myers has just two assists over 34 outings this season. The 29-year-old defenseman fills a bottom-four role when he plays, offering little fantasy upside. He has added 37 shots on net, 49 hits, 45 blocked shots, 18 PIM and a minus-8 rating.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Philippe Myers See More
-
General NHL Article
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Atlantic DivisionSeptember 9, 2024
-
Yahoo DFS Hockey
Yahoo DFS Hockey: Wednesday PicksMarch 31, 2021
-
Yahoo DFS Hockey
Yahoo DFS Hockey: Saturday PicksJanuary 23, 2021
-
DraftKings NHL
DraftKings NHL: Saturday BreakdownAugust 29, 2020
-
FanDuel NHL
FanDuel NHL: Saturday TargetsAugust 29, 2020
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Philippe Myers See More