Philippe Myers headshot

Philippe Myers News: Stuck in slump

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Myers is in a 17-game point drought and has been scratched 16 times in that span, including Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

Myers has just two assists over 34 outings this season. The 29-year-old defenseman fills a bottom-four role when he plays, offering little fantasy upside. He has added 37 shots on net, 49 hits, 45 blocked shots, 18 PIM and a minus-8 rating.

Philippe Myers
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Philippe Myers See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Philippe Myers See More
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Atlantic Division
NHL
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Atlantic Division
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
September 9, 2024
Yahoo DFS Hockey: Wednesday Picks
NHL
Yahoo DFS Hockey: Wednesday Picks
Author Image
Chris Morgan
March 31, 2021
Yahoo DFS Hockey: Saturday Picks
NHL
Yahoo DFS Hockey: Saturday Picks
Author Image
Neil Parker
January 23, 2021
DraftKings NHL: Saturday Breakdown
NHL
DraftKings NHL: Saturday Breakdown
Author Image
Jason Chen
August 29, 2020
FanDuel NHL: Saturday Targets
NHL
FanDuel NHL: Saturday Targets
Author Image
Sasha Yodashkin
August 29, 2020