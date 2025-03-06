Philippe Myers News: Top-pair minutes in loss

Myers logged 17:16 of ice time in which he blocked one shot and was minus-1 in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

In the last few games, Myers has found his way back to a top-pair role on the right side of Morgan Rielly to mixed results - two games as a plus player and two as a minus player. The offensive production hasn't come yet, but the 28-year-old Myers could warrant consideration in deeper formats. Fantasy managers doing so will want to keep a close eye on Toronto's activity ahead of Friday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline, as it is a candidate to trade for a defenseman that would carve into Myers' role.