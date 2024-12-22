Fantasy Hockey
Phillip Danault

Phillip Danault Injury: Not playing Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 22, 2024

Danault (undisclosed) won't play versus Washington on Sunday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Danault will miss at least one game after registering an assist in 18:36 of ice time in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to Nashville. He has three goals, 17 points, 52 shots on net, 29 blocked shots and 31 hits through 33 appearances this season. Andre Lee will replace Danault in Sunday's lineup.

Phillip Danault
Los Angeles Kings
