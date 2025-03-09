Phillip Danault News: Dishes pair of assists

Danault logged two assists in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Golden Knights.

Danault set up Warren Foegele and Trevor Moore for tallies in this contest. While Danault's goal drought reached 12 games, he's earned eight helpers in that span, though he's posted a trio of two-assist games as well to limit his steadiness on offense. The 32-year-old center remains more of a playmaker on the Kings' second line with five goals, 28 assists, 100 shots on net, 66 hits, 59 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 61 appearances.