Phillip Danault News: Distributes two helpers Friday

Danault logged two assists and four shots on goal in Friday's 5-4 shootout win over the Stars.

Danault has four points over his last three outings, matching his point total from all of January. The center set up the Kings' first two tallies in this contest, scored by Warren Foegele and Kevin Fiala. Danault is up to 27 points, 75 shots on net, 56 hits, 48 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 51 appearances in a middle-six role this season. His scoring pace is a little slower than it has been in recent years, but he still offers decent all-around production as a playmaker.