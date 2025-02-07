Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Phillip Danault headshot

Phillip Danault News: Distributes two helpers Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

Danault logged two assists and four shots on goal in Friday's 5-4 shootout win over the Stars.

Danault has four points over his last three outings, matching his point total from all of January. The center set up the Kings' first two tallies in this contest, scored by Warren Foegele and Kevin Fiala. Danault is up to 27 points, 75 shots on net, 56 hits, 48 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 51 appearances in a middle-six role this season. His scoring pace is a little slower than it has been in recent years, but he still offers decent all-around production as a playmaker.

Phillip Danault
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now