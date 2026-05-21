Phillip Danault News: Earns two points in win

Danault scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist, added three hits, blocked four shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Hurricanes in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Danault was active in the first period. He scored the go-ahead goal at 4:04, then set up Alexandre Texier's tally -- the eventual game-winner -- at 8:11. Danault was quiet early in the playoff but has scored in consecutive contests as he starts to get more involved. Through 15 playoff outings, he has two goals, eight points, 15 shots, 28 hits, 12 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating. Danault will continue to work in a middle-six role as a strong defensive center.