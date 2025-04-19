Fantasy Hockey
Phillip Danault News: Expected to play in Game 1

Updated on April 19, 2025 at 11:37am

Danault (rest) should be in the lineup for Game 1 of the Kings' first-round series against Edmonton on Monday, per Eric Stephens of The Athletic on Saturday.

Danault skipped the Kings' 5-1 loss to Calgary on Thursday to rest up for the playoffs. He finished the regular season with eight goals and 43 points across 80 appearances with Los Angeles. Danault is projected to play alongside Warren Foegele and Trevor Moore (rest) in Game 1.

