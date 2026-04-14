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Phillip Danault News: Getting night off Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Danault will be rested for Tuesday's clash with the Flyers, Patrick Friolet of RDS reports.

Danualt has been struggling offensively since the Olympic break, garnering just three points in his last 24 contests. Overall, it's been a disappointing campaign for the veteran forward, as he has produced a meager 17 points in 75 appearances for the Kings and Habs -- well off the 40-plus points he tallied in each of the prior four years.

Phillip Danault
Montreal Canadiens
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