Phillip Danault News: Manages assist in Thursday's win

Danault registered an assist in Thursday's 4-2 win over Utah.

Danault set up Trevor Moore's tally in the third period, which was the game-winner. Over the last eight games, Danault has two goals and four assists, providing a little more balance to his offense than earlier in the season when he was heavily tilted toward helpers. The center has eight tallies, 32 assists, 117 shots on net, 78 hits, 69 blocked shots and a plus-17 rating over 74 appearances. This is the seventh time Danault has reached the 40-point mark, including all four of his years with the Kings.