Phillip Danault headshot

Phillip Danault News: Manages helper in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Danault logged an assist and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers.

Danault missed one game due to an undisclosed injury, but the holiday break allowed him some time to recover. The center has five points over his last six appearances while filling his usual middle-six role. He's up to 18 points, 53 shots on net, 31 hits, 31 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 34 contests this season.

Phillip Danault
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
