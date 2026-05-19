Phillip Danault headshot

Phillip Danault News: Nets first goal of playoffs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Danault scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Sabres in Game 7.

Danault gave the Canadiens a positive start with a tally 4:30 into the contest. This was the center's first goal of the postseason. He's up to six points, 13 shots on net, 25 hits, nine blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 14 playoff outings, with five of those points coming in the second round. Danault will continue to play a key defensive role as the Canadiens turn their attention to the Eastern Conference Finals versus the Hurricanes.

Phillip Danault
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Phillip Danault See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Phillip Danault See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, March 11
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, March 11
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
69 days ago
The Week Ahead: MacKinnon Regains Scoring Lead
NHL
The Week Ahead: MacKinnon Regains Scoring Lead
Author Image
Michael Finewax
135 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Tokens of Appreciation
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Tokens of Appreciation
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
148 days ago
The Week Ahead: Merry Christmas!
NHL
The Week Ahead: Merry Christmas!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
149 days ago
NHL Barometer: Kane Chasing 500
NHL
NHL Barometer: Kane Chasing 500
Author Image
Jan Levine
161 days ago