Phillip Danault News: Nets first goal of playoffs

Danault scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Sabres in Game 7.

Danault gave the Canadiens a positive start with a tally 4:30 into the contest. This was the center's first goal of the postseason. He's up to six points, 13 shots on net, 25 hits, nine blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 14 playoff outings, with five of those points coming in the second round. Danault will continue to play a key defensive role as the Canadiens turn their attention to the Eastern Conference Finals versus the Hurricanes.