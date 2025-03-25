Phillip Danault News: Nets game-winner on power play

Danault scored a power-play goal on three shots, added three hits and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.

Danault has gotten on the scoresheet in three straight games, though this was his first power-play point of the campaign despite a steady role on the second unit. The goal was his seventh of the year, and three of them have been game-winners. The center is at 37 points, 114 shots on net, 73 hits, 66 blocked shots and a plus-16 rating over 69 appearances. He's not an elite scorer by any means, but he's warmed up recently after being tough to roster for much of the season due to inconsistency.