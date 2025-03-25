Phillip Danault News: Nets game-winner on power play
Danault scored a power-play goal on three shots, added three hits and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.
Danault has gotten on the scoresheet in three straight games, though this was his first power-play point of the campaign despite a steady role on the second unit. The goal was his seventh of the year, and three of them have been game-winners. The center is at 37 points, 114 shots on net, 73 hits, 66 blocked shots and a plus-16 rating over 69 appearances. He's not an elite scorer by any means, but he's warmed up recently after being tough to roster for much of the season due to inconsistency.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now