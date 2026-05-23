Phillip Danault News: Offers two more assists

Danault logged two assists, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Hurricanes in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Danault had a hand in both of Josh Anderson's tallies in this contest. The 33-year-old Danault has earned seven points (two goals, five assists) over his last five outings. He's up to a total of 10 points, 15 shots on net, 30 hits, 15 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating over through 16 playoff games.