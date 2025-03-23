Phillip Danault News: Picks up 30th assist of season

Danault logged an assist in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Bruins.

Danault has a helper in each of the last two contests, though he was on a four-game slump prior to that. The 32-year-old center has reached the 30-assist mark for the third year in a row and the fifth time in his career, but it's hard to celebrate that milestone since his goal-scoring has taken a nosedive in 2024-25. He's at 36 points, 111 shots on net, 70 hits, 64 blocked shots and a plus-16 rating through 68 appearances.