Phillip Danault News: Picks up helper in loss

Danault notched an assist and five shots on goal in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Stars.

Danault was productive in February, earning a goal and seven assists over eight contests. He set up a Warren Foegele tally in the first period of Friday's game. Danault is now at five goals, 26 helpers, 89 shots on net, 61 hits, 55 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating over 56 appearances. He continues to play on the second line and should offer supporting offense as well as strong two-way play down the stretch.