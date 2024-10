Danault notched an assist and blocked three shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

Danault has a helper in two of the last three games. The 31-year-old center has struggled so far, earning three assists with a plus-1 rating, 11 shots on net, 14 hits and six blocked shots over eight appearances. He's more of a shutdown center who plays in a second-line spot, but Danault doesn't need to be rostered in fantasy on a full-time basis.