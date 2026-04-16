Phillip Danault News: Practicing Thursday

Danault (rest) was on the ice for Thursday's practice session, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

After sitting out the regular-season finale, Danault was back in his usual fourth-line role ahead of the Habs' first-round series versus the Lightning. It's been an underwhelming 2025-26 campaign for the 33-year-old winger, as he managed just 12 points in 45 games for Montreal, giving him a combined 17 points this year. That's well off the 40-plus points he registered in each of the prior four campaigns.