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Phillip Danault News: Practicing Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Danault (rest) was on the ice for Thursday's practice session, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

After sitting out the regular-season finale, Danault was back in his usual fourth-line role ahead of the Habs' first-round series versus the Lightning. It's been an underwhelming 2025-26 campaign for the 33-year-old winger, as he managed just 12 points in 45 games for Montreal, giving him a combined 17 points this year. That's well off the 40-plus points he registered in each of the prior four campaigns.

Phillip Danault
Montreal Canadiens
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