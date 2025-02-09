Fantasy Hockey
Phillip Danault headshot

Phillip Danault News: Provides assist in shootout loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Danault notched an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Ducks.

Danault has five points and a plus-4 rating over four outings in February. The 31-year-old center set up an Adrian Kempe tally late in the third period to get Saturday's contest to overtime. Danault continues to be more playmaker than finisher this season with five goals, 23 assists, 78 shots on net, 56 hits, 49 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 52 appearances.

Phillip Danault
Los Angeles Kings

