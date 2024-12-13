Phillip Danault News: Provides helper in loss

Danault notched an assist and two hits in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Devils.

Danault had been held off the scoresheet over the previous three games. The 31-year-old center has been fairly steady in a middle-six role this season, but he's had four slumps of three contests, which is just enough to make him a fringe option in fantasy. He's now at 14 points, 47 shots on net, 28 hits, 27 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 29 outings.