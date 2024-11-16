Phillip Danault News: Registers helper in win

Danault notched an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Danault bounced back from two scoreless outings, which followed a five-game point streak. The 31-year-old set up a Mikey Anderson goal in the first period of Saturday's win. Danault didn't look good in October, but things have started to click for him in November. The second-line center is up to 10 points, 30 shots on net, 19 hits, 17 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 19 appearances.