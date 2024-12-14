Phillip Danault News: Scores in Saturday's win

Danault scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Rangers.

Danault's tally in the second period was the third in a span of 2:18 for the Kings, which chased Igor Shesterkin from the contest. With two goals and three helpers over his last eight games, Danault is finding a little more offense lately. He's at three tallies, 15 points, 50 shots on net, 29 hits, 28 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over 30 appearances in a middle-six role this year.