Phillip Danault News: Snaps 14-game goal drought
Danault scored a goal Tuesday in a 4-3 shootout win over Florida.
Danault snapped a 14-game goal drought with the snipe. He has struggled offensively this season. He has just six goals and 11 assists in 72 games; all six goals and six assists have come in 42 games since joining Montreal. At least he's still performing at the dot with 531 wins (55.3 percent), although this will be just his second regular season below 600 wins in the last eight. It's hard to know if this is simply an outlier for the veteran or if he's fallen off the age-related cliff at 33 years old. Danault is a veteran presence on a young and surprisingly good Montreal squad; he has 62 playoff games under his belt, and the team will be hoping he can bring that knowledge and poise to the squad as they head into the postseason.
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