Phillip Danault News: Stays warm with two assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Danault notched two assists, including one on the power play, and five blocked shots in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Oilers in Game 3.

Danault has turned up the offense in the postseason, earning two goals and three assists over the first three games of the playoffs. He's also posted two shots on net, six hits, five blocked shots and a plus-2 rating. While Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe have gotten most of the headlines in this high-scoring series, Danault's steady two-way play makes him a reliable value pick in DFS contests.

