Phillip Danault News: Three goals in last seven games
Danault scored the game-winning goal in Tuesday's 3-1 victory over the Maple Leafs.
It was Danault's fifth goal as a member of the Habs and third in his last seven games. He has really picked up his offense in Montreal, putting up 11 points in 27 games. Danault had just five assists in 30 games with Los Angeles.
