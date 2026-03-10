Phillip Danault headshot

Phillip Danault News: Three goals in last seven games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Danault scored the game-winning goal in Tuesday's 3-1 victory over the Maple Leafs.

It was Danault's fifth goal as a member of the Habs and third in his last seven games. He has really picked up his offense in Montreal, putting up 11 points in 27 games. Danault had just five assists in 30 games with Los Angeles.

Phillip Danault
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Phillip Danault See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Phillip Danault See More
The Week Ahead: MacKinnon Regains Scoring Lead
NHL
The Week Ahead: MacKinnon Regains Scoring Lead
Author Image
Michael Finewax
65 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Tokens of Appreciation
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Tokens of Appreciation
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
78 days ago
The Week Ahead: Merry Christmas!
NHL
The Week Ahead: Merry Christmas!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
79 days ago
NHL Barometer: Kane Chasing 500
NHL
NHL Barometer: Kane Chasing 500
Author Image
Jan Levine
91 days ago
The Week Ahead: Parity in the NHL
NHL
The Week Ahead: Parity in the NHL
Author Image
Michael Finewax
100 days ago