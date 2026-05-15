Phillip Danault News: Two helpers in Thursday's win
Danault recorded two assists Thursday during the Canadiens' 6-3 win over the Sabres in Game 5 of their second-round series.
The veteran center helped set up tallies by Alexandre Texier in the first period and Josh Anderson in the second. It was Danault's first multi-point performance of the playoffs, and after managing just one assist in the first round against Tampa Bay, he's popped for four assists in five games against Buffalo. He'll look to keep rolling in Game 6 on Saturday as the Habs look to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Phillip Danault See More
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, March 1165 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: MacKinnon Regains Scoring Lead131 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Tokens of Appreciation144 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Merry Christmas!145 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Kane Chasing 500157 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Phillip Danault See More