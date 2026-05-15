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Phillip Danault News: Two helpers in Thursday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Danault recorded two assists Thursday during the Canadiens' 6-3 win over the Sabres in Game 5 of their second-round series.

The veteran center helped set up tallies by Alexandre Texier in the first period and Josh Anderson in the second. It was Danault's first multi-point performance of the playoffs, and after managing just one assist in the first round against Tampa Bay, he's popped for four assists in five games against Buffalo. He'll look to keep rolling in Game 6 on Saturday as the Habs look to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Phillip Danault
Montreal Canadiens
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