Phillip Danault News: Two-point effort Saturday

Danault produced a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to Chicago.

After helping to set up Alex Laferriere late in the second period, Danault scored the Kings' final goal of the afternoon himself in the third. It's the first goal, and first multi-point performance, of the season for the 31-year-old center, and Danault has five points in 12 games to go alo9ng with 22 shots on net, 16 hits, 10 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating.