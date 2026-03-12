Pierre Engvall Injury: Officially out for season

Engvall (ankle) will miss the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign, per Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.

General manager Mathieu Darche confirmed that Engvall will miss the rest of the campaign due to the ankle surgery he had in late October. While he's been shut down for 2025-26, he was spotted skating with Alexander Romanov and Semyon Valamov on Tuesday morning, which is a big step in his recovery. Engvall will look ahead to next season after missing the entirety of a campaign for the first time in his six-year NHL career.