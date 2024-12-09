Fantasy Hockey
Pierre Engvall headshot

Pierre Engvall News: Adds helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 9, 2024

Engvall notched an assist in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Senators.

Engvall had been scratched for three of the previous four games. The 28-year-old winger is struggling to stay in the Islanders' lineup even in a fourth-line capacity. While he had a three-game goal streak in mid-November, he needs to find more consistency over long stretches. He's at six points, 25 shots on net and 10 PIM through 18 outings this season.

Pierre Engvall
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
