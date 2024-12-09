Pierre Engvall News: Adds helper in win
Engvall notched an assist in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Senators.
Engvall had been scratched for three of the previous four games. The 28-year-old winger is struggling to stay in the Islanders' lineup even in a fourth-line capacity. While he had a three-game goal streak in mid-November, he needs to find more consistency over long stretches. He's at six points, 25 shots on net and 10 PIM through 18 outings this season.
