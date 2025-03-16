Pierre Engvall News: Chips in with assist

Engvall logged an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Panthers.

Engvall snapped a six-game point drought with the helper. He was scratched three times during that slump, but Sunday marked his fifth game in a row in the lineup, and he's seeing third-line usage currently. The 28-year-old winger is up to nine points, 51 shots on net, 27 hits and a minus-10 rating over 46 appearances. Engvall doesn't do enough to help in most fantasy formats, even if he continues to see steady ice time.