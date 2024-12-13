Pierre Engvall News: Lands on waivers

Engvall was placed on waivers by the Islanders on Friday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Engvall saw fairly regular playing time for the Islanders to begin the regular season, and he recorded three goals, three assists, eight hits, four blocked shots and 10 PIM while averaging 12:40 of ice time. If he clears waivers, he should have a chance to make an impact with the minor-league club.