Pierre Engvall News: Nets goal Thursday

Engvall scored a goal on a team-high five shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Engvall played well in a third-line role, and his tally at 2:10 of the second period was the game-winner. That was the first goal of the season for the 28-year-old winger. He has three points, 20 shots on net, six PIM and four hits over nine outings. Engvall is holding onto a bottom-six spot in the lineup, though he's unlikely to score enough to draw much fantasy interest.