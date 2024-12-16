Fantasy Hockey
Pierre Engvall headshot

Pierre Engvall News: Puts up assist Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 16, 2024

Engvall notched an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Blackhawks.

Engvall was waived Friday, but he remains in the NHL for now, though he's on shaky ground for sticking around. If he plays in every game moving forward, he would exhaust his current waivers exemption Jan. 9. Engvall may lose his place in the lineup or on the roster earlier than that, as Anthony Duclair (lower body) and Bo Horvat (lower body) could be close to returns. Engvall has seven points, 27 shots on net and a minus-1 rating over 21 appearances.

