The Islanders recalled Engvall from AHL Bridgeport on Saturday.

After spending the last three seasons as a regular in the NHL, Engvall started the 2024-25 campaign in the minors after he was placed on waivers by New York before the start of the season. He didn't fare well at Bridgeport, scoring only once on 15 shots in six games. Look for Engvall to take on a bottom-six role if he sees any action with the Islanders.