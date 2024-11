Engvall scored a goal in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Kraken.

Engvall has tallied in back-to-back games and looks to be strengthening his spot in the Islanders' lineup. The winger saw just 12:37 of ice time Saturday, but it was his eighth game in a row in the lineup. Overall, he has four points, 22 shots on net, six PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 10 appearances.