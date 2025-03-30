Pierre Engvall News: Tallies twice in Sunday's loss

Engvall scored two goals in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Hurricanes.

Engvall got the Islanders on the board in the first period and put them ahead 3-2 in the second, but their offense cooled off after that. The 28-year-old winger has four goals and an assist over his last eight contests, which is one of his better stretches this season. He's up to eight goals, 13 points, 70 shots on net, 37 hits and a minus-9 rating across 53 appearances.