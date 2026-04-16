Pierre-Luc Dubois Injury: Has fractured hand

Dubois suffered a fractured hand during Sunday's 3-0 win over Pittsburgh, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

Dubois missed Washington's season finale Tuesday due to what was previously classified as an upper-body injury. The Capitals didn't make the playoffs, so Dubois has plenty of time to focus on his recovery. The 27-year-old is hoping to avoid surgery and be fine in a month or two. He finished 2025-26 with five goals and 19 points in 29 outings.