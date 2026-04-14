Pierre-Luc Dubois headshot

Pierre-Luc Dubois Injury: Out with upper-body injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Dubois will be sidelined versus Columbus on Tuesday due to an upper-body injury, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Dubois will see his season end having played in just 29 regular-season contests in which he generated five goals and 14 assists, including six power-play points. It's the lowest goal total of the 27-year-old center's NHL career, though injuries were certainly a significant factor. He'll be a risky fantasy play heading into 2026-27, but could put up 20-30 goals when fully fit.

Pierre-Luc Dubois
Washington Capitals
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