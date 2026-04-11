Pierre-Luc Dubois headshot

Pierre-Luc Dubois Injury: Suffers upper-body injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Dubois won't return to Saturday's game against Pittsburgh due to an upper-body injury.

Dubois registered an assist in 7:02 of ice time before exiting the game. He has five goals and 18 points in 28 outings this season, including Saturday's action. If Dubois can't play in Washington's rematch against the Penguins on Sunday, then David Kampf might draw into the lineup.

Pierre-Luc Dubois
Washington Capitals
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