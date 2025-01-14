Pierre-Luc Dubois News: Bags apple Tuesday

Dubois registered an assist and a plus-2 rating during Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Ducks.

Dubois made a nifty feed on a two-on-one breakaway to Ethan Frank for an insurance goal in the third period. The 26-year-old has two goals and six points in seven games during the month of January and has been promoted to the top line alongside Alex Ovechkin which should further enhance his already well-rounded fantasy appeal.