Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Pierre-Luc Dubois headshot

Pierre-Luc Dubois News: Bags apple Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 14, 2025

Dubois registered an assist and a plus-2 rating during Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Ducks.

Dubois made a nifty feed on a two-on-one breakaway to Ethan Frank for an insurance goal in the third period. The 26-year-old has two goals and six points in seven games during the month of January and has been promoted to the top line alongside Alex Ovechkin which should further enhance his already well-rounded fantasy appeal.

Pierre-Luc Dubois
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now