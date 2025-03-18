Pierre-Luc Dubois News: Clips Wings with game winner

Dubois scored a goal Tuesday in a 4-1 win over Detroit.

His goal stood as the winner. Dubois put the Caps up at 8:16 of the third period when he carried the biscuit into the offensive zone and wired a perfect wrist shot far side from the left dot. Dubois' resurrection in D.C. has him just three points from his career high-water mark of 63, which he set in 2022-23. And he's done it in only 68 games. A 70-plus point season is entirely possible.