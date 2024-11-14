Pierre-Luc Dubois News: Contributes assist

Dubois logged an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

Dubois has four helpers over six contests in November. The 26-year-old center has added just seven shots this month, but he's doing well in a playmaking role alongside Connor McMichael and Tom Wilson. Dubois is up to nine points, 26 shots on net, 20 hits, 14 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 15 appearances.