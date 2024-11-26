Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Pierre-Luc Dubois headshot

Pierre-Luc Dubois News: Earns helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 26, 2024

Dubois recorded an assist and two PIM in Monday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.

Dubois has enjoyed a strong November, racking up one goals, eight assists and 13 shots on net over 12 appearances this month. While he's not generating or finishing many of his own chances, he's serving as a strong two-way center and playmaker on the second line. Overall, he has 14 points, 32 shots on net, 22 hits, 19 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 21 contests.

Pierre-Luc Dubois
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now