Pierre-Luc Dubois News: Extends point streak in victory
Dubois facilitated two goals and posted a plus-2 rating Friday in a 5-2 win over Colorado.
Dubois was credited with the primary helper on Jakub Vrana's power-play marker, and he also set up Jakob Chychrun at even strength. Dubois has collected an assist in three consecutive games and five of the last seven. The left-shot center is on his way to surpassing the 40 points he produced over 82 regular-season games in 2023-24. Overall, the Quebec native has chipped in 11 points (one goal) through 16 games. Dubois is in a three-way tie with Alex Ovechkin and John Carlson for second on the club in assists behind Dylan Strome (19).
