Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Pierre-Luc Dubois headshot

Pierre-Luc Dubois News: Extends point streak in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 16, 2024 at 9:53am

Dubois facilitated two goals and posted a plus-2 rating Friday in a 5-2 win over Colorado.

Dubois was credited with the primary helper on Jakub Vrana's power-play marker, and he also set up Jakob Chychrun at even strength. Dubois has collected an assist in three consecutive games and five of the last seven. The left-shot center is on his way to surpassing the 40 points he produced over 82 regular-season games in 2023-24. Overall, the Quebec native has chipped in 11 points (one goal) through 16 games. Dubois is in a three-way tie with Alex Ovechkin and John Carlson for second on the club in assists behind Dylan Strome (19).

Pierre-Luc Dubois
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now